Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

It’s time to say farewell to Old Jamaica Ginger Beer - or is it? 🤔

Old Jamaica Ginger Beer announced discontinuation of beloved drink

The brand has rolled out social media campaign to ‘bid farewell’ to the ginger beer

Fans have called it a ‘marketing stunt’ with many believing it is just changing its recipe

It has been announced that Old Jamaica Ginger Beer is set to be discontinued, as the brand rolls out a social media campaign to “say farewell”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The beloved ginger beer brand announced the discontinuation of the beverage via a series of social media posts and adverts, which included an Old Jamaica shelf-stacker delivering the news of its “retirement”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Old Jamaica Ginger Beer also released a statement to its website, with the brand writing: “It's happening. Old Jamaica is bidding farewell.

Old Jamaica Ginger Beer to discontinue with social media users calling it a ‘publicity stunt’ (Photo: Ralf - stock.adobe.com) | Ralf - stock.adobe.com

“After years of spoiling your taste buds with the quintessential zing of Jamaica, it’s time to move on.”

However, despite the end of the product, the brand is ensuring that the product gets a legendary send-off, giving fans a chance to enjoy the beverage while it is still available, in-stores and at various events.

As part of the social media “farewell” campaign, Old Jamaica Ginger Beer attended Notting Hill carnival, where they asked fans of the drink how they felt about the discontinuation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Old Jamaica Ginger Beer has also posted various humorous images and videos to social media to announce the news, which includes the iconic can with arms holding bags, reiterating that it is ‘packing it's bags’ to bid farewell.

What has been the social media reaction to the discontinuation of Old Jamaica Ginger Beer?

Many fans of Old Jamaica Ginger Beer have taken to social media to share their disappointment at the discontinuation of the product.

One person wrote: “Wait wait wait … we need A LOT more details… if this is true how long have I got to stock up? When is it off the shelves?”

Another person wrote: “Genuinely heart broken, this is my favourite drink.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, not everyone believes that the discontinuation is real, or whether it is a publicity stunt from the brand.

One social media user said: “Hopefully this is just interaction bait, and that you're just going back to the original recipe!!,” while another said: “Please for the love of everything that’s good in the world let this be a marketing stunt…”

Many have speculated that the brand could be changing their design, or changing its recipe back to the original version.

Are you a fan of Old Jamaica Ginger Beer? How do you feel about it discontinuing? Let us know in the comment section below 👇