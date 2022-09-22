Revealed! Edinburgh eatery up for top Asian restaurant accolade at prestigious food awards

Britannia Spice, in Leith, was nominated alongside Shahbaaz Tandoori in Aberdeen and Spice Tandoori in Elgin as Scotland's three best Asian restaurants at the Asian Restaurant & Takeaway Awards 2022.

The winner will be announced at a red-carpet event being held at the InterContinental Hotel at The O2-London on October 2.

Hosted by BBC newsreader Samantha Simmonds and magician Paul Martin, the coveted awards are in recognition of the UK’s best South Asian cuisine across a series of prestigious regional and national categories.

More than 2,370 restaurants and takeaways across the UK have been nominated for awards by the restaurant goers and food lovers of more than 700,000 customer base of ChefOnline – the digital application to order food and book tables on the go.

Speaking about the Asian Restaurant and Takeaway Awards 2022, Mohammed Munim, founder member and CEO of ARTA, said: “Britain has some of the most vibrant and dynamic Asian restaurants, and they are an integral part of the fabric and culture of the country.

“The ARTA awards are a celebration and recognition of these exceptional restaurants, takeaways, chefs, and restaurateurs all across the country, who are serving their local communities so exceptionally well.

“Each nominee is a worthy winner, and we look forward to celebrating with them all at the award ceremony on the 2nd of October.”

Britannia Spice is no stranger to awards.