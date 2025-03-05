Ronaq spices things up with new menu

A new menu which promises to deliver more ‘authentic’ flavours of India has launched at the Ronaq restaurant in Edinburgh.

The BYOB eatery, which is located in the city’s Comely Bank area, has revamped its dining options to offer an extensive mix of fusion meals, authentic Kashmir dishes and old favourites with a creative twist.

New additions to the starters include the likes of chilli paneer, cheese marinated in a sweet and sour sauce with green chillies, peppers and onion and pakora chaat, while the main courses include lamb and chicken karahis – freshly cooked boneless or on the bone – king prawn chilli and machli Balti, haddock cooked with green peppers, coriander, cumin, tomatoes, cardamoms, pimento and cinnamon.

There is also an expanded vegetarian menu offering delicious vegan dishes.

Spices: Ronaq.

To welcome the introduction of the new meals, the restaurant is offering diners a three-course meal from the a la carte menu for just £19.95 for either lunch or dinner, seven days a week.

“The new menu will reflect the old traditional method of making spices,” said owner Mohammed Shoaib, whose head chef chef Parvez Khan has been working in the industry for more than 25 years.

“We have been working hard on offering a real variety in our dishes and are excited to bring this new menu to our customers with its nod to the past with authentic homemade spices along with the more modern fusion dishes and the traditional bhuna, korma and madras curries.”