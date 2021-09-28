Just in time for colder days, street food business Antojitos Truck is popping up permanently at pub The Dog House on Edinburgh’s Clerk Street.

They will be offering their menu of vegan and vegetarian Mexican grub, with the option to dine in, takeaway or order through Deliveroo, seven days a week from 1pm until 9pm.

John Kelly, owner of Antojitos Truck, said: “Working in a more traditional kitchen does have its benefits. It's going to be nice not having to disassemble the set up at the end of every day or worry too much about the weather.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Among other things, the indoors Antojitos menu features their quesadillas filled with barbacoa seitan – a meat alternative that’s made from gluten – coated in spices and smoked over applewood.

“It includes all our current favourites that won us the Scottish Street Food Awards, and some new stuff we're pretty proud of including taquitos, loaded nachos, and cheesy jalapeno empanadas," says Mr Kelly.

It’s been a frenetic few months, from setting up their Ford truck during lockdown, to having an accident en-route to a booking that meant they had to operate from a gazebo instead.

Then there was winning the Scottish Street Food Awards 2021 back in June. It took place at The Pitt, where they competed against Rost Eats, Gallus Streetfood, The Peruvian, Stag Bites and others. It’s been onwards and upwards ever since.

Antojitos Truck gazebo

“Winning the award has definitely made us busier and opened a lot of doors for us, including this one at The Dog House," says Mr Kelly.

“We've had more offers than we've been able to take on, and it allowed us to compete at the British St Food Awards in Hull, and get our first pitch at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe. For our first two bookings after winning we completely sold out in just a few hours, so I think it's definitely helped with people's awareness of us."

Antojitos Truck will still be taking to the road, as well as appearing at The Dog House, with appearances including at street food market The Big Feed in Glasgow.

Barbacoa seitan quesedilla

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.