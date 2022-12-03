Atttenion bean feaks: The best places to get a quality caffeine fix in Edinburgh have been revealed in the 2022 Independent Coffee Guide Scotland.

Unveiled at Glasgow’s Us V Them, this is the sixth edition of the Independent Coffee Guide Scotland since its launch in 2016.

Advertisement Hide Ad

More than 120 coffee shops, cafes, roasteries and trainers have been handpicked for inclusion in the sixth edition of the Independent Coffee Guide Scotland – seven of them being in Edinburgh.

The best places to get a quality caffeine fix in Edinburgh have been revealed in the 2022 Independent Coffee Guide Scotland.

Strict criteria for entry – coffee expertise and the use of the highest quality roasted beans – means only Glasgow establishments selling top-notch coffee have made it into the guide, as well as independent roasteries.

Those being celebrated in Edinburgh this year are Cairngorm Coffee, Linton & Co., The Milkman - 7 Cockburn St, The Milkman - 52 Cockburn St, Union Brew Lab, Luckie Beans and Salt Cafe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The guide is the caffeine connoisseur’s passport to the world of specialty coffee. Write-ups, complete with maps of where to find them, will delight those in search of a seriously good coffee hit in Edinburgh. While those passionate about the bean can discover more about Scotland’s roasteries and training spaces.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Editor Kathryn Lewis said: “One of my favourite things about the Edinburgh speciality scene is the diversity of its venues.

“From coffee bars jammed into former police boxes to cafes that have been featured in the iconic Trainspotting, each coffee shop, cafe and roastery offers a unique experience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Like a coffee-loving friend with connections across the country, this book is designed to guide you to the best speciality spots in Edinburgh and beyond.

“You know the kind of places: those little backstreet brew bars hidden in plain sight, the off-the-beaten-track roastery cafes, and the multifaceted venues that also happen to craft a damn good flat white.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The guide is available from the coffee shops and roasteries featured in the guide.