Six by Nico’s greatest hits are back

Summer Club Series Launches in Edinburgh

This summer, Six by Nico is turning up the flavour in Edinburgh with the launch of the Six Club Summer Series – a midweek dining festival celebrating the menus that made them famous.

Running for 12 weeks from Monday, June 9, Six by Nico Edinburgh West End and will serve up fan-favourite menus as well as rolling back the price to a special Summer 2025 rate of £28 per person for a six-course tasting menu.

Whether you’re a long-time regular or new to the concept, Six Club invites guests to rediscover six-course menus that have captured imaginations across the UK, from The Chippie to Tokyo, Guilty Pleasures, and beyond

Kicking off the Summer Series in Edinburgh at our West End Restaurant on Queensferry Street, we're serving up fan favourites mid-week Tuesday and Wednesday offering even more opportunities to explore these bold and nostalgic menus.

Founder and CEO Nico Simeone shares:

"Edinburgh has embraced Six by Nico since day one and the Summer Series is our way of giving something exciting back. These menus helped define who we are, and we’re thrilled to bring them back in a way that’s accessible, affordable, and packed with flavour."

First Up: The Chippie – From Monday, June 9 - June 23

The Summer Series begins with the one that started it all: The Chippie. Inspired by the classic British chip shop, this menu features reinvented favourites like smoked sausage, scampi, and of course, the legendary deep-fried Mars bar.

The full case of Iconic menus will feature:

The Chippie

New York

The Summer series starts at £28pp

Tokyo

Guilty Pleasures

Down The Rabbit Hole

Amalfi Coast

Each six-course experience is available with vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free alternatives available.

Address: Six by Nico Edinburgh West End, 40 Queensferry St, Edinburgh EH2 4RA.

Guests can elevate their Six Club evenings with optional drink pairings.