Six Nations 2022: Best 12 Edinburgh bars and pubs to watch live Six Nations Championship rugby and sport

The Six Nations is here, and these are Edinburgh’s best pubs and bars to watch live sport including rugby in 2022.

Whether it’s the big screens you’re after, the bustling beer garden, or the lively ambience, these are the best pubs and bars in Edinburgh to watch live sport.

With Scotland v England kicking off on Saturday (February 5), The Six Nations is back – and there are plenty of places to watch the action and soak up the atmosphere in the Capital.

1. The Three Sisters

The Three Sisters in 139 Cowgate is an Edinburgh institution. Grab a bevvy and some scran and sit in the outdoor beer garden with its large screens, perfect for watching the action unfold.

2. The Pear Tree

The Pear Tree in Nicolson Street, Newington, is famous for its huge beer garden with - it claims - the biggest outdoor screen in Edinburgh.

3. Finnegan's Wake

Finnegan's Wake in Victoria Street, Old Town, is a lively Irish bar which always has the latest live sports - as well as live music.

4. Belushi's

Belushi's in Market Street, near Edinburgh Waverley Station, is an international sports bar - from Six Nations to the NFL. Grab a burger and some wings, play beer pong and enjoy the match.

