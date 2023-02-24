Scotland are absolutely flying in the Six Nations this year, and rugby fans will not want to miss this weekend’s clash with France.

The buoyant Scots head to Paris after kicking off the Six Nations campaign with bonus-point victories away to England and at home to Wales.

Victory at Stade de France on Sunday (February 26) would leave them in pole position to go for a first Grand Slam since the 1990 Five Nations, with back-to-back home games against Ireland and Italy to come in March.

For those not lucky enough to have tickets for this must-see fixture, which kicks off at 3pm, we’ve compiled a list of the 15 best Edinburgh pubs to watch the action unfold.

1 . Footlights Bar and Grill Footlights Bar and Grill in Spittal Street is a great choice for the Six Nations rugby - or indeed any other sport - with two giant laser screens and six large TVs. If you're feeling peckish, they serve tasty Scottish pub grub, including burgers. Photo: Google Streetview Photo Sales

2 . Teuchters Landing Teuchters Landing in Dock Place, Leith, is a busy bar with a cool dockside seating area, delicious food, and a huge selection of beers and whisky. This place is a lively destination to watch the Six Nations rugby, with five screens to choose from. Photo: supplied Photo Sales

3 . The Tron The Tron in Hunter Square, just off the Royal Mile, is a student-friendly pub guaranteed to have a good atmosphere when the rugby is on. They also boast a huge menu, including gourmet burgers, steak, and pizza. Photo: Google Streetview Photo Sales

4 . The Golf Tavern The Golf Tavern, in Bruntsfield, has been around since 1456. Enjoy all the action from the Six Nations with a backdrop of breathtaking views of Arthur's Seat, and some top-notch pub grub. Photo: Google Streetview Photo Sales