Whether it’s the big screens you’re after, the bustling beer garden, or the lively ambience, these are the best pubs and bars in Edinburgh to watch live sport.
Wales v Scotland is kicking off in Cardiff on Saturday (February 12) at 2.15pm, as The Six Nations enters its second weekend of action – and there are plenty of places to watch the action in the Capital.
1. The Three Sisters
The Three Sisters in 139 Cowgate is an Edinburgh institution. Grab a bevvy and some scran and sit in the outdoor beer garden with its large screens, perfect for watching the action unfold.
Photo: Lisa Ferguson
2. The Pear Tree
The Pear Tree in Nicolson Street, Newington, is famous for its huge beer garden with - it claims - the biggest outdoor screen in Edinburgh.
Photo: Google Maps
3. Finnegan's Wake
Finnegan's Wake in Victoria Street, Old Town, is a lively Irish bar which always has the latest live sports - as well as live music.
Photo: Finnegan's Wake Facebook
4. Belushi's
Belushi's in Market Street, near Edinburgh Waverley Station, is an international sports bar - from Six Nations to the NFL. Grab a burger and some wings, play beer pong and enjoy the match.
Photo: Belushi's Facebook