A new seafood restaurant inspired by The Hamptons in New York state has opened in South Queensferry.

The Crab & Lobster Fish Shack is inspired by the New York food destination, which is a well-known seaside resort frequented by the rich and famous.

Drawing on the area’s laidback and cool nautical vibe, The Crab & Lobster Fish Shack offers high-end fish and chips, showcasing all types of fish, crab, and lobster, alongside seafood native to the coast of Scotland.

The new restaurant has opened near the Dakota Hotel, at the site of the former Frankie & Benny’s, and is the brain child of the Coghill family who operate the award-winning Jack ‘O’ Bryan’s Bar & Kitchen in Fife.

“We are absolutely delighted to be open here in South Queensferry,” said Bryan Coghill, who has brought The Crab & Lobster Fish Shack to fruition, together with head chef son, Jack, wife Michelle, and daughter in law, Sarah.

It is estimated that the new restaurant will create more than 60 jobs and represents an investment of over £350k from the Coghill family.

The family now has a new team of staff in place who are looking forward to serving customers in the coming days.

“It was fantastic to see many of our friends, family, supporters and suppliers, along with media guests, come along to see what we have done to this incredible space at our recent launch event. We treated them all to some amazing tempura oyster starters, crab delicacies, smoked salmon and caviar blinis, and then our signature fish and chips, served in our Crab & Lobster Fish Shack boxes,” said Bryan.

Bryan added that The Crab & Lobster Fish Shack’s slogan - proudly emblazoned in neon lighting across the top of the open kitchen - is “Ye Cannae Beat a Crab & Fish Shack Fish Supper!”

“We are so excited to hear this tongue twister on people's lips in the coming months.” said Bryan.

In addition to signature fish and chips, the restaurant offers up an impressive menu including - squid with chorizo jam, crispy tempura oysters with buffalo aioli, Singapore crab, and Whole Lobster Piri Piri.

The over 55s are also celebrated with “The Fish Shack Supper Club”, which offers them haddock & chips, bread & butter, and a pot of tea for only £15 per person.

The booking portal, together with details of the exciting new menu, can be found here.