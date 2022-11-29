Popular Edinburgh bakery Kilted Donut has put an original twist on Scotland’s national dish for St Andrew’s Day – creating a limited-edition ‘Haggis and Whisky’ doughnut.

The quirky cafe, with branches on St Stephen Street in Stockbridge and Great Junction Street in Leith, is known for making and serving handmade artisan doughnuts to the community.

And now, Lena, chief donut maker and owner of Kilted Donut, has partnered with food delivery firm Deliveroo to create the St Andrew's Day doughnut.

The fantastic new creation consists of a classic ring doughnut, with a creamy tomato and chilli topping, haggis and finished off with a hand-made whiskey glaze, to add extra zing.

The Haggis and Whisky donut will be available to order exclusively direct to doors via Deliveroo for £3.30 from November 30 (St Andrew’s Day) to December 3 – giving local residents the opportunity to try the new delicacy for themselves.

What’s more, for one day only, lucky customers stocking up on sweet treats from Kilted Donut via Deliveroo on St Andrew’s Day will be able to add a Haggis and Whisky doughnut in their order, for free.

Lena Wollan said: “Here at The Kilted Donut we love coming up with the unusual flavours that push boundaries of what people expect from a traditional donut. Haggis for St Andrew’s Day is something we couldn’t resist! We’re proud to be working with Deliveroo to bring this delicious combination to the people of Edinburgh.”

A spokesperson at Deliveroo said: “Kilted Donut is a local favourite and has succeeded in creating an innovative and delicious doughnut that will honour St Andrew with a traditional twist, haggis and whisky – pretty neat!”

Customers can order doughnuts on Deliveroo by placing orders directly through the Deliveroo app, or online.