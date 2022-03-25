The restaurant, which is the first Itsu location in Scotland, officially opened this morning in the St James Quarter.

Yesterday, locals were offered a ‘first look’ at the menu, which includes Asian-inspired sushi, rice-bowls, and soups.

Itsu promised to provide the first 500 visitors with a free lunch, which prompted hundreds to queue for the chance to sample the dishes on Thursday afternoon.

This is the first of three Scottish openings for the brand over the coming months.

Neil Miller, Chief Customer Officer for Itsu, said: “We can’t wait to open our first restaurant in Scotland in the St James Quarter.

"Our itsu supermarket range is already selling a record number of noodlepots in Edinburgh so we’re excited to offer oodles more, freshly made hot noodle dishes, packed with veg and protein in our brand new purpose-built restaurant.”

People queued outside Itsu at a launch event. Picture: Jari Chu @jari.chu.

