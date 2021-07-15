Stack and Still pancake house to open at the Assembly Rooms

With a menu offering potentially 12 million different combinations of pancakes, Edinburgh’s foodies are in for a treat as Stack and Still is launching a branch in the former Jamie’s Italian site at the Assembly Rooms.

Stack and Still, the UK’s biggest urban pancake business, will open its 140-seat George Street restaurant on Thursday 22 July.

The venue will also host ‘Insomnia’, an espresso martini bar, which will serve 50 espresso martinis.

Stack and Still will open its first Edinburgh outlet this month.

Insomnia will launch initially as a weekend offering from Friday 20 August.

On offer at Stack and Still are a choice of five types of pancake stacks - buttermilk; buckwheat; protein; gluten-free; low-fat.

Customers can then build their own creations from a huge range of savoury and sweet toppings, which include everything from classics such as bacon and smoked salmon, to more creative toppings such as beetroot and cumin falafel and 10-hour shredded BBQ brisket.

Alternatively, the menu offers a range of signature recipes such as the Piri Piri Stack, which features breaded chicken, piri piri sauce, sweetcorn slaw, sweet piquante pepper, coriander and crème freche, or the Superfood Stack, which has blueberries, strawberries, raspberries, Greek yoghurt, granola and honey.

In addition to its pancakes, Stack and Still also offers sides and bites such as loaded fries, onion rings and halloumi fries, plus a range of smoothies, shakes and sundaes.

Paul Reynolds, co-founder and chief executive of Stack and Still, said: “Everyone’s been through a tough time during the pandemic, but if ever there was a food that can put a smile on people’s faces, whatever age they are, it’s got to be pancakes.

“For me, pancakes remind me of my childhood – I used to go out for pancakes every week with my family and I hope that we can bring families together in the same way here at Stack & Still when we open.

“We’ve got all the old classics on the menu, as well as a huge range of creative new toppings and recipes to cater for all manner of contemporary tastes and dietary requirements.