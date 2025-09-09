Stoats partners with Universal Products & Experiences to launch new Wicked: For Good inspired snack bars, launching exclusively in Tesco

Edinburgh-based snack bar manufacturer, Stoats, is partnering with Universal Products & Experiences (UP&E) to launch brand new spellbinding snack bars, in celebration of the upcoming theatrical release of Universal Pictures’ Wicked: For Good - the epic conclusion to the Broadway film adaptation, which has captivated audiences around the globe, in cinemas from November 21.

The collaboration will see limited-edition snack bars launch exclusively in more than 400 Tesco stores nationwide, marking a significant retail partnership for the Scottish brand.

Established in 2005, Stoats is an independently-owned company with British-grown oats at the heart of its products. Known for creating great-tasting snack bars, Stoats is committed to quality and innovation, consistently delivering delicious products that provide flavour in every bite.

To celebrate the highly anticipated film release, Stoats has created two limited-edition Wicked-inspired bar packs inspired by the iconic witches of Oz:

Enchanting Apple & Blueberry - inspired by Elphaba

- inspired by Elphaba Magical Berry Fusion - inspired by Glinda

Launching exclusively in Tesco, the new products will then roll out to selected retailers in the lead-up to the film’s premiere.

Both new packs are HFSS-compliant, made with wholegrain oats, crisped rice and real fruit, offering a bar that the whole family can enjoy. The snacks will be available from 10 September, with the exclusive period running for several weeks before rolling out to selected retailers thereafter.

Olivia Stone, Director at Stoats, said: "We are excited to be partnering with UP&E on such a landmark cultural moment and equally thrilled that Tesco has come on board as our exclusive launch partner for this special collaboration.

"Wicked: For Good is a story about friendship, courage and believing in yourself - values that resonate with Stoats as an independently owned brand. With Tesco stocking the range in stores nationwide, we’re able to bring this enchanting experience to shoppers across the country. These limited-edition packs let fans of the film add a touch of wonder to their snacking, whether at school, at work, or on the go.”

"With their spellbinding new packs, Stoats invites snackers everywhere to ‘unwrap a little magic’ and join in the Wicked: For Good celebration.”