Crybaby opened in July and is a unique offering in Stockbridge, I headed along to try it out.

It’s hard not to miss Crybaby, despite its spot off the main Stockbridge drag. Adorned out front by neon signage that absolutely tells you the story of what the place will be like on the inside.

I was fortunate enough to be invited along to this cool spot in the city to see what they were all about and they didn’t disappoint.

Settling in for a midweek treat, I was more than happy to try the Wing Wednesday offer. All-you-can-eat from the eight sauces on offer for just £10 per person. You can choose six or twelve wings each time but there are of course rules however, no sharing, clean your bones and 20 minutes per round. As it says on the menu “cold wings = no more wings”.

The neon interior gives it an usual charm. | Supplied

I can happily confirm that between myself and my partner, we made it through six of the eight flavours on offer and there was one that definitely stood out.

The buffalo hot was a clear winner in my book. They came absolutely coated in the sauce and I could have spent all evening eating just those. The others I tried were nice, although maybe could have done with stronger flavours - I had hoped for a bit spice and flavour more from the mango habanero in particular, but they were decent nonetheless and well worth the money.

Crybaby's Wing Wednesday is a great value offer for anyone out in Stockbridge. | Supplied

I was also able to try their cocktail offering, trying out a man go f*** yourself, their take on the margarita cocktail. This was another winner and I’d have been more than happy to try a few more of those.

All in Crybaby is an edgy, cool spot out in Stockbridge and is something a little different from what is around it, it’s worth checking out the buffalo hot wings alongside one of their great cocktails.

Crybaby, Dean Street, Stockbridge Edinburgh