A new study has revealed that a busy Edinburgh market is the ninth most popular food market in the UK outside of London.

Capital on Tap has revealed the most popular markets in the UK, outside London, based on Google search volume, and the number of Instagram and TikTok posts.

Stockbridge Market in Edinburgh ranked as the ninth best, with 9,936 instagram posts and 8,100 Google searches each month. The popular market at Saunders Street started in 2011 and is open every Sunday all year round 10am to 4pm. It is the second most popular food market in Scotland, behind The Dockyard Social in Glasgow which came seventh on the list.

Stockbridge Market is open every Sunday, 10am-4pm, at Saunders Street, Edinburgh.

Borough Market in London is the UK’s most popular food market, with 301,000 searches being made per month for the market and 555,509 Instagram posts.

The most popular food market outside of London is Harewood House Market in Leeds, with 40,500 monthly searches. It had the most Instagram posts, 45,391, the highest of all markets not in London, and the highest number of TikToks, 482.

Belfast’s St George’s Market came in second place. This street food hub in Northern Ireland’s capital ranks third for monthly searches in this analysis, 22,200, and the second highest number of Instagram posts, 32,166.

Mackie Mayor in Manchester ranks in third place, with 33,100 searches per month, coming just behind Harewood House. Plus, it had 13,243 Instagram posts and 120 posts on TikTok.

The popular market at Saunders Street started in 2011 and is open every Sunday all year round 10am to 4pm. Pictured is the Casa Roble stall at the market in Stockbridge.

According to the study, searches for ‘food markets’ have risen by 57 per cent in the last month, and with the sun slowly starting to shine, many seem to be planning their next food-fulled outing.