Summer blooms at The Scholar as The Garden Terrace reopens in Edinburgh’s leafy south side

The Scholar Hotel, located in Edinburgh’s Southside, is celebrating the summer season with the official reopening of its Garden Terrace - a relaxed al fresco spot for drinks, light bites and open-air dining in the capital.

Tucked within the leafy surroundings of The University of Edinburgh’s Pollock Estate, The Garden Terrace offers a tranquil escape with views of Arthur’s Seat and the gentle hum of the city beyond. Open throughout the summer, it’s an inviting retreat for both locals and visitors alike. The terrace menu features seasonal drinks and light summer fare, perfect for relaxed outdoor dining. Highlights include signature cocktails like the vibrant Campari Sour and the refreshing Spicy Pineapple Margarita. Food options range from crowd-pleasers such as the Charcuterie Board and Chicken Caesar Salad to a variety of sandwiches – including Cajun Honey Roasted Chicken with smashed avocado and spiced mayo, or the hearty Steak Sandwich with pickled red onions and mustard mayo. Lighter bites, like Sourdough and Focaccia with house-marinated olives, round out a menu made for grazing and sharing.

With its relaxed atmosphere, seasonal flavours, and views framed by mature trees and vibrant planting, The Garden Terrace is a standout destination for laid-back summer dining in the Southside. Every Thursday evening in July and August, the space plays host to Summer Sessions – a series of free live music events showcasing local rock, pop and blues artists from 6–8pm.

The opening is part of The Scholar’s ongoing commitment to providing high-quality, flexible hospitality in one of Edinburgh’s most distinctive neighbourhoods. As part of the University of Edinburgh Hospitality Collection, The Scholar blends hotel comfort with local charm - serving the city’s residential, academic, and visitor communities.

Gavin McLennan, Group General Manager at the University of Edinburgh Hospitality Collection said: “We’re excited to bring back The Garden Terrace for the summer season. It’s a real hidden gem on the south side of the city; just a short walk from the Meadows, but with a sense of calm that makes it feel a world away. Whether you’re a local looking for somewhere new or a guest staying with us, we look forward to welcoming you.”

The Garden Terrace is open daily, weather permitting, and walk-ins are welcome.

For more information, visit: www.uoecollection.com/hotels/the-scholar/the-garden-terrace