Sunday roast Edinburgh: 9 of the best places to grab a cosy Sunday dinner as the weather gets colder

The best places to grab a lazy Sunday afternoon lunch with friends and family
Kevin Quinn
By Kevin Quinn
Published 7th Oct 2023, 04:45 BST

We’ve taken a look at the best places in Edinburgh to grab Sunday lunch or dinner with friends and family.

As the days get shorter and the weather gets colder, here are our suggestions for a cosy Sunday lunch in Edinburgh. Whether its catching up with friends over brunch, curing that hangover with a Bloody Mary or tucking into a Sunday roast with the family, we have the perfect foodie guide on how to spend a relaxing Sunday.

Infamous for its steak and award winning Sunday roasts, Kyloe is a fantastic way to finish off your weekend. From £27.50 per person, you can expect a premium experience with your roast carved at the table, bottomless sides and a sharing dessert all whilst being looked after by the Kyloe team. Make sure to book your Sunday Roast by Friday at 4pm online at https://kyloerestaurant.com/sunday-roast/.

1. Kyloe

Infamous for its steak and award winning Sunday roasts, Kyloe is a fantastic way to finish off your weekend. From £27.50 per person, you can expect a premium experience with your roast carved at the table, bottomless sides and a sharing dessert all whilst being looked after by the Kyloe team. Make sure to book your Sunday Roast by Friday at 4pm online at https://kyloerestaurant.com/sunday-roast/. Photo: Spey

Home to Edinburgh's epic Sunday sharing roast, this is a hidden gem underneath the Frederick Street cobbles. This place is a great spot for the family to come together and relax in its cosy pub ambience, choosing from a sharing 14oz roast beef or butternut squash wellington roast. Make sure to book in advance online at www.queensarmsedinburgh.com/make-reservation/.

2. The Queen's Arms

Home to Edinburgh's epic Sunday sharing roast, this is a hidden gem underneath the Frederick Street cobbles. This place is a great spot for the family to come together and relax in its cosy pub ambience, choosing from a sharing 14oz roast beef or butternut squash wellington roast. Make sure to book in advance online at www.queensarmsedinburgh.com/make-reservation/. Photo: Spey

Looking for a venue to catch-up with pals and enjoy some live sport? Head to Cold Town House to get in on the action from one of their nine high-definition screens in its Brewhouse (which is also dog-friendly). Serving its onsite brewed craft Cold Town Beer and well-known beer towers, cocktail trees to share and Neapolitan Pizza, Cold Town House situated in the Grassmarket area really is a great game day hang-out.

3. Cold Town House

Looking for a venue to catch-up with pals and enjoy some live sport? Head to Cold Town House to get in on the action from one of their nine high-definition screens in its Brewhouse (which is also dog-friendly). Serving its onsite brewed craft Cold Town Beer and well-known beer towers, cocktail trees to share and Neapolitan Pizza, Cold Town House situated in the Grassmarket area really is a great game day hang-out. Photo: Spey

Situated in the centre of town, Copper Blossom is the ideal spot to enjoy a booze free Sunday brunch surrounded by its elegant and ethereal interiors. Its garden-inspired aesthetic invites you from the outside in to where beauty meets flavour. With locally sourced, seasonal and specially selected ingredients from all over Scotland, you can enjoy a range of sweet and savoury sharing brunch plates. With a range of mocktails on offer from a Princess Passion to a Garden Punch, it's the perfect Sunday spot to catch up with your pals before having a wander round the shops.

4. Copper Blossom

Situated in the centre of town, Copper Blossom is the ideal spot to enjoy a booze free Sunday brunch surrounded by its elegant and ethereal interiors. Its garden-inspired aesthetic invites you from the outside in to where beauty meets flavour. With locally sourced, seasonal and specially selected ingredients from all over Scotland, you can enjoy a range of sweet and savoury sharing brunch plates. With a range of mocktails on offer from a Princess Passion to a Garden Punch, it's the perfect Sunday spot to catch up with your pals before having a wander round the shops. Photo: Spey

