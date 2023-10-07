4 . Copper Blossom

Situated in the centre of town, Copper Blossom is the ideal spot to enjoy a booze free Sunday brunch surrounded by its elegant and ethereal interiors. Its garden-inspired aesthetic invites you from the outside in to where beauty meets flavour. With locally sourced, seasonal and specially selected ingredients from all over Scotland, you can enjoy a range of sweet and savoury sharing brunch plates. With a range of mocktails on offer from a Princess Passion to a Garden Punch, it's the perfect Sunday spot to catch up with your pals before having a wander round the shops. Photo: Spey