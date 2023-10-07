As the days get shorter and the weather gets colder, here are our suggestions for a cosy Sunday lunch in Edinburgh. Whether its catching up with friends over brunch, curing that hangover with a Bloody Mary or tucking into a Sunday roast with the family, we have the perfect foodie guide on how to spend a relaxing Sunday.
1. Kyloe
Infamous for its steak and award winning Sunday roasts, Kyloe is a fantastic way to finish off your weekend. From £27.50 per person, you can expect a premium experience with your roast carved at the table, bottomless sides and a sharing dessert all whilst being looked after by the Kyloe team. Make sure to book your Sunday Roast by Friday at 4pm online at https://kyloerestaurant.com/sunday-roast/. Photo: Spey
2. The Queen's Arms
Home to Edinburgh's epic Sunday sharing roast, this is a hidden gem underneath the Frederick Street cobbles. This place is a great spot for the family to come together and relax in its cosy pub ambience, choosing from a sharing 14oz roast beef or butternut squash wellington roast. Make sure to book in advance online at www.queensarmsedinburgh.com/make-reservation/. Photo: Spey
3. Cold Town House
Looking for a venue to catch-up with pals and enjoy some live sport? Head to Cold Town House to get in on the action from one of their nine high-definition screens in its Brewhouse (which is also dog-friendly). Serving its onsite brewed craft Cold Town Beer and well-known beer towers, cocktail trees to share and Neapolitan Pizza, Cold Town House situated in the Grassmarket area really is a great game day hang-out. Photo: Spey
4. Copper Blossom
Situated in the centre of town, Copper Blossom is the ideal spot to enjoy a booze free Sunday brunch surrounded by its elegant and ethereal interiors. Its garden-inspired aesthetic invites you from the outside in to where beauty meets flavour. With locally sourced, seasonal and specially selected ingredients from all over Scotland, you can enjoy a range of sweet and savoury sharing brunch plates. With a range of mocktails on offer from a Princess Passion to a Garden Punch, it's the perfect Sunday spot to catch up with your pals before having a wander round the shops. Photo: Spey