Superico holds Sunday brunch to celebrate launch of low alcohol spirit
Twenty has been created by a former bartender
Edinburgh’s Superico restaurant is hosting the launch of a new light spirit drink, Twenty, which has also been created in the capital.
The Twenty Light Spirit Social Brunch event will take place on May 29, with various sittings from 11am until 3pm, and the menu consists of four new Sunday brunch dishes, designed for sharing and created by Superico’s new head chef, Calum Ralston.
These include beef cheek hash with romesco ragu, smoked cheddar and fried egg; frittata with potato, egg, spinach, tomato and manchego, and waffles with fruit salad.
They will be teamed with the Floradora cocktail made with raspberry, lime and ginger ale, and a take on a classic Grasshopper with cacao and creme de menthe, as well as two other drinks. All contain a measure of Twenty, which features botanicals including juniper, grapefruit, chestnut, dandelion root, milk thistle seed, sweet orange, orris and coriander seed. Its ABV is 20 per cent, compared to the usual 40 per cent.
“We think Superico’s new Sunday brunch experience offers the perfect setting and timing for us to launch Twenty in Scotland. Sunday brunch is all about relaxing and socialising. Twenty creates an option to enjoy the whole social experience and enjoy some delicious drinks at the same time”, says the drink’s creator, Grant Neave. “Both brands are modern, fresh and offer people a refreshing new way to enjoy spending time with the people they care about”.
83 Hanover Street, www.superico.comTickets are £20, see www.opentable.com