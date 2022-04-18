Sprit of Scotland captures the nation's culture perfectly.

The Spirit of Scotland, featuring traditional dance, song, storytelling and music, has proved a huge hit with tourists and is forecast to grow its popularity further when it opens in April at the prestigious Surgeons Quarter.

Featuring up to 12 performers each show, including children and adult dancers, the packed itinerary celebrates Highland dancing, sword dancing, bagpipe and accordion performances, and includes a balladeer.

Running all year round, the sell-out programme which includes a four-course dinner, attracts more than 300 customers to each of its seven evening shows and adds to Surgeons Quarter’s growing reputation as one of the Capital’s premier hospitality venues.

Resident bagpiper at Surgeons Quarter is Pipe Major Andy Coulter.

Resident bagpiper is Pipe Major Andy Coulter, who during his military career took part in the Trooping of the Colour and Beating Retreat on Horse Guards Parade and has played for Her Majesty The Queen and Heads of State on many occasions, while professional toastmaster Philip Henderson will have guests raising a glass as he swaps salutations for guitar and vocals.

Bruce Davies, who performed for many years at Edinburgh’s long gone traditional music and dance mecca Jamie’s, is the host with the most, while accomplished accordion player David Vernon, who has performed the world over, squeezes out the best of traditional folk music tunes.

The Spirit of Scotland is extremely popular with North American and Australian tourists, domestic visitors to Edinburgh and non-English speakers.

Accordionist David Vernon leads the band at Spirit of Scotland

Managing director John Keenan said: “Location is key to a show like ours and we are delighted to be hosting the very best of traditional Scottish song and dance at this stunning venue in the centre of Edinburgh.

“Bringing together a rip-roaring selection of Scotland’s cultural heritage under the roof of the outstanding Surgeons Quarter is a winning formula for visitors to Edinburgh who want a glimpse of the rich tapestry of music and dance which runs through the spine of the country.

“The show is more of a visual and hearing experience than based on dialogue, so in addition to our visitors from North America, Europe and Australia, it has a really strong appeal with non-English speakers.”

Spirit of Scotland is also a culinary feast and as part of the ticket package, guests will enjoy a traditional four course Scottish dinner with an alcoholic or soft drink.

Scott Mitchell, Managing Director of Surgeons Quarter, said: “Anchoring Spirit of Scotland at Surgeons Quarter cements the venues status as one of Edinburgh’s premier hospitality and tourist destinations and we are delighted to be able to showcase the cream of Scottish traditional artists to more than 60,000 visitors each year.

“The quality of performers and performance will be matched by the quality of the food plated up for our guests and produced in-house by our expert chefs to offer a truly unique visitor experience.”

Surgeons Quarter is the commercial arm of the Royal College of Surgeons of Edinburgh which hopes Spirit of Scotland will encourage many to enjoy its main visitor attraction, the Surgeons’ Hall Museums in Nicolson Street.

For more information on events, conferences and meeting space at Surgeons Quarter visit: https://www.surgeonsquarter.com/conferences-meetings/International guests can book directly by visiting Surgeons Quarter’s own travel agency at: https://www.sqtravel.co.uk/

To book for Spirit of Scotland https://spiritofscotlandshow.com/home

