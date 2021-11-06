Sweet partnership for honey and whisky firms as 'Adopt a Bee' initiative launched at Edinburgh Airport

Webster Honey has teamed up with Aberfeldy whisky to support the local bee population.

Aberfeldy Single Malt Scotch Whisky, known around the world as ‘The Golden Dram’, has announced a partnership with Kinross based Webster Honey to launch the Scottish arm of its ‘Adopt a Bee’ initiative.

Building upon Aberfeldy’s commitment to relieving the plight of honeybees via its Global Barrels & Bees programme, the initiative will provide Aberfeldy consumers with the opportunity to adopt 12 Webster Honey bees with every bottle purchased at Edinburgh Airport’s World’s Duty Free Shop between now and December 31.

Famed for time-honoured techniques which conjure rare honeyed notes, leading the Highland dram to enjoy a unique connection between whisky and the delicious natural resource of honey, Barrels & Bees seeks to highlight the many challenges faced by pollinators across the globe, along with championing local bee communities.

Aberfeldy Single Malt Scotch Whisky - 'The Golden Dram'.

Established in 2015 with just five hives by Daniel Webster and his partner Emily Kate McDonnell, Webster Honey has grown to become one of Scotland’s premier sustainable Scottish honey brands, carrying out educational programmes with schools and nurseries, running beekeeping courses, and engaging with both businesses and individuals through its adoption process. It also sells its range of organic honey online.

“We are delighted to be partnering Webster Honey as the Scottish representative in our Barrels & Bees initiative,” said Tori Arrighi, brand manager, dark spirits at Bacardi. “The Aberfeldy Barrels & Bees platform educates people about the plight of bees, while advocating provenance and use of quality ingredients. We are proud to continue driving awareness for bees and to do our part to support their population through our partnership with Webster Honey.

“We look forward to customers at Edinburgh Airport’s World Duty Free Shop buying a bottle of Aberfeldy for a gift or for themselves, knowing that they are doing their bit to help conserve bees.”

Daniel Webster, managing director of Webster Honey, said: “We are thrilled to have been chosen by Aberfeldy, one of the nation’s finest malts, as their Scottish representative in this worthy initiative. We already offer an adopt a bee programme on our website from just £4 and bee sponsorship is an effective way to lend support to an industry under constant threat from climate change, pollution, and other issues. It’s something that both businesses and individuals can easily engage with but to gain the support of a global brand in this quest is phenomenal.”

Webster Honey carries out educational programmes with schools and nurseries.

Daniel added that, due to the good summer weather this year, coupled with a mild autumn, Webster Honey, which feeds all its profits back into the business, had enjoyed a very successful season with a bumper honey crop.

“We have lots of honey to sell on our website this year, thanks to the fantastic harvest, which is ideal with the festive season coming up. We’ve also got Webster Honey into many more farm shops and other stockists. Those who were hosting our hives, which include a number of hotels, get the option to buy the honey and use it at breakfast for guests,” he said.