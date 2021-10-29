The cobbled streets of the Capital are haunted with secret and spooky tales of ghosts and gravediggers. There’s no better place to be on All Hallow’s Eve, when the spirits of the underworld return to haunt the living. If you’re looking for a devilish bite to eat, a ghoulish drink, or some blood-curdling entertainment, these are the best restaurants, pubs, and bars to try.
1. The Witchery
Hubble, bubble, toil and trouble. If the name The Witchery isn't enough for you, what about the decadent candle-lit Gothic setting of this restaurant by Edinburgh Castle? Or the 500-strong Halloween pumpkin display...
Photo: The Witchery
2. Frankenstein
Frankenstein Bier Keller is a Gothic venue in George IV Bridge which brings Mary Shelley's ghost story to life. They're hosting a number of spooky events for Halloween, culminating in a fancy dress night on October 31.
Photo: Deacon William Brodi
3. Deacon Brodie's Tavern
Deacon Brodie's Tavern in Lawnmarket gets its name from the man who inspired the tale of Jekyll and Hyde. Deacon William Brodie was a respectable man who had a dark and nefarious alter ego at night. He was eventually caught and hanged.
Photo: Ian Georgeson
4. The White Hart Inn
Said to be the oldest pub in Edinburgh, The White Heart Inn is also one of the most haunted. The earliest written records for the pub date to 1516 and has welcomed the likes of Robert Burns, Burke and Hare and King David I.
Photo: JPIMedia