3. Oink, Edinburgh

Oink is the place to go for pulled pork in Edinburgh. Found on Victoria Street, it brags of having the best pulled pork sandwich in Edinburgh. You can grab a 'piglet' for £3.95, an 'oink' for £4.50, or go the whole hog with a 'grunter' for £6.80. They come served with sage and onion or their own homemade haggis, and your choice of sauce.

Photo: Oink