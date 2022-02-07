Whether it’s poached eggs and avocado on sourdough, a Scottish fry up, or a stack of bacon-topped pancakes dripping with maple syrup – brunch has become a serious dine out experience in recent years.

It’s not just hangover food anymore. It’s an (Instagram-worthy) event. And, after the tough couple of years they’ve had, we should be supporting and celebrating our local businesses.

We asked readers on our Facebook page where their favourite place is for a spot of not-quite-breakfast, not-quite-lunch. This is where they recommended for a slap up brunch in the Capital.

1. Pirlous Found in the ever-popular Grassmarket area of Edinburgh, Pirlous is a Mediterranean eatery and coffee house which serves a mean shakshuka. You can also get avocado on sourdough (with smoked salmon or Greek feta), Scottish oats with a variety of toppings, and a bacon focaccia sandwich - all washed down with local coffee. Photo: Jacob Campbell for Pirlous Photo Sales

2. Loudons Loudons is an Edinburgh staple, serving all-day breakfast at its restaurants in New Waverley and Fountainbridge. From a full breakfast with haggis and all the trimmings, to vegan pancakes, there's something for everyone. Photo: Lori Delaney Photo Sales

3. Scran Scran serves all day breakfast at its bistro in North Bridge Arcade, Old Town - like this veggie stack (left). Meanwhile, its new sister venue in 36 North Bridge has just started serving brunch and cocktails for the perfect boozy brunch in the Capital. Photo: @nikidavaki Photo Sales

4. The Garden Bistro The Garden Bistro can be found in Saughton Park Walled Gardens, not far from Murrayfield Stadium. Brunch offerings include a full Scottish breakfast, veggie breakfast, Scotch pancakes, eggs royale (pictured) and more. Photo: www.thegardenbistro.co.uk Photo Sales