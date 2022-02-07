3. Makars Gourmet Mash Bar

Makars Gourmet Mash Bar is beloved for its delicious potato-based comfort food - from haggis, neeps, and tatties to Highland coo sausage and mash. "Jesus, Mary, Joseph and the Wee Donkey!" said one review, "You have to go, the food gets better every time we visit."

Photo: Makars Gourmet Mash Bar