Masterchef UK is a popular BBC cooking show, where chefs across the country compete in various challenges to win the title of Masterchef.

The legendary food show which is presented by Gregg Wallace and John Torode also has a spin-off named Masterchef: The Professionals which sees professional working chefs compete against one another.

As we watch the contestants craft and create beautiful dishes, some of us may wish to have the chance to taste the chef’s food ourselves.

Here is a list of the 13 best-rated restaurants in the UK from former Masterchef contestants according to booking website DesignMyNight, so we can turn the dream of tasting their food into a reality.

1 . Fléur Restaurant And Bar Located in Leeds, Fléur Restaurant And Bar is owned by Masterchef contestant Bobby Geetha. | Fléur Restaurant And Bar-Google Photo Sales

2 . Wahaca Wahaca has various locations across the UK and is owned by Masterchef champion Thomasina Miers. | Wahaca-Google Photo Sales

3 . Roski Located in Liverpool’s Knowledge Quarter, Roski is owned by Masterchef winner Anton Piotrowski. | Roski-Google Photo Sales

4 . Chef Jono at V&V Another Leeds located restaurant, Chef Jono at V&V is owned by Masterchef: The Professionals finalist Jono Hawthorne. | Chef Jono at V&V-Facebook Photo Sales