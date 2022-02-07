If you’re looking for a delicious bite to eat in Stockbridge, there are plenty of places to choose from.

Whether it’s fine dining you're after, a relaxed brunch, or lively evening with music and pub grub – you can find it here.

North of the city centre, the area is known for its village vibe. There are plenty of independent food businesses to try out when you’ve worked up an appetite strolling the Botanical Gardens, from posh cafes to gastropubs.

Here are 12 of the highest rated places to eat in Stockbridge, as recommended by Google reviews. (And here are the best in New Town, Old Town and Leith).

1. Nok's Kitchen Nok's Kitchen has been described as the best Thai restaurant in Edinburgh. Found tucked down Gloucester Street, it serves beautifully presented classic Thai dishes, from steamed dumplings to massaman curry. The restaurant has a high 4.8/5 stars from 546 Google reviews.

2. Purslane Purslane styles itself as casual fine dining by candlelight. Dine here if you enjoy Scottish game and fresh seafood, served in a relaxing and intimate townhouse in St Stephen Street. The Michelin Guide praises its "ambitious modern dishes which mix tried-and-tested flavours with modern technique," and Google reviewers give it a strong 4.8 (245 reviews).

3. RadiCibus With a name meaning food from the roots, RadiCibus is an independent modern Italian eatery in Deanhaugh Street. The restaurant says it uses the best Scottish and Italian ingredients - including handmade pasta, artisan meats and wine. They score 4.8 out of 112 reviews.

4. Bell's Diner Bells' Diner has been serving gourmet burgers, steaks and shakes to the people of Stockbridge since 1972. It can be found in St Stephen Street, home to a number of independent traders in this part of the city. You can order in or takeaway their tasty burgers - and there are several vegan options. They score 4.7 (165 reviews).