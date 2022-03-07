With gems like these, Leith puts Edinburgh city centre to shame.
The coastal neighbourhood has a wild number of fabulous eateries on offer – from Michelin starred restaurants to more cosy and relaxed bistros.
You’re really spoilt for choice with variety in this coolest part of town, with cuisines ranging from fresh Scottish seafood to tapas, Italians, and honest pub grub.
These are the most highly rated restaurants in Leith, according to their ratings on Google reviews.
1. The Kitchin
The Kitchin in Commercial Quay has been in the news in recent weeks, after staff were suspended over bullying allegations. However, Tom Kitchin's Michelin Star restaurant on the waterfront is still a firm favourite - with its mix of seasonal Scottish cuisine and French techniques earning 4.8 stars on Google (1,312 reviews).
Photo: SNS Group
2. Ostara
Tucked away in Coburg Street, Ostara has 4.8 star rating out of 395 Google reviews. It serves breakfast, lunch and dinner with seasonal, locally sourced ingredients from small Scottish producers.
Photo: Jessica Shurte
3. Domenico's
Cafe Domenico is a cosy spot serving traditional Italian cuisine. Tucked in Sandport Street, just round the corner from The Shore, they are known for their fresh and authentic dishes, from truffle bruschetta to homemade meatball linguine. On Google they rank a high 4.8 (360 reviews).
Photo: Domenicos
4. Aurora
Aurora is a fine dining restaurant serving modern European cuisine inspired by flavours from all over the world. It can be found in Great Junction Street, and has a Google score of 4.8 (259 reviews).
Photo: Contributed