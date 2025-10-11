Posting on the Evening News Facebook page, we asked you our readers to tell us the best spots in the city to go for a Sunday roast.

And you didn’t disappoint, with dozens of great restaurants and bars suggested to go to for a hearty Sunday roast dinner in the city.

Suggestions included city centre spots as well as others further afield.

Check out our photo gallery below to see the top 19 recommendations from Evening News readers for great Edinburgh spots to enjoy a Sunday roast dinner.

1 . Black Ivy Black Ivy in Bruntsfield was the clear favourite with our readers when it comes to a great Sunday roast dinner. With Pat Ingles simply saying: "Black Ivy, it's amazing." And Allan Preston said it is "really nice and a good choice". | DesignMyNight Photo Sales

2 . The Piper’s Rest, Edinburgh Located in the heart of Edinburgh's old town, The Piper’s Rest is a pub highly regarded for food. And our readers highly recommended this Hunter Square venue as the best place to go in the city for a Sunday roast dinner. | The Piper’s Rest-Google Photo Sales

3 . The Bistro This restaurant and cocktail bar above Gilmerton Miner's Club was recommended by many of our readers as a great place to go in Edinburgh for a Sunday roast. | Google Maps Photo Sales