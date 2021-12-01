Remember when the only Christmas cocktail was a snowball?

These days, bars are way more inventive, when it comes to creating suitably festive drinks. We asked a few Edinburgh mixologists what their signature serves are this Christmas and Twixmas.

WHITE FOREST GATEAU, The Alchemist, 401-403 St James Square, www.thealchemist.uk.com

Hey Palu's old fashioned

They’ve got a few festive cocktails at this new place, though they recommend this sweet number - a tribute to the German chocolate and cherry cake. It contains Ketel One Vodka, Briottet Maraschino, Chambord, Gifford Chocolate Cookie Syrup, cranberry juice and a frosted mountain of white chocolate foam.

AGED EGGNOG at Lucky Liquor Co, 39a Queen Street, www.luckyliquor.com

This limited-edition drink contains milk, cream, eggs, spice, brandy and a blend of brandy and bourbon, and is always a seasonal sell out at this city centre bar, so get your skates on. Apparently, the eggnog was originally invented by monks in medieval times, as a sort of ale-based posset. These days, it might calm the nerves after a stressful Christmas shopping spree.

CHERRY MANHATTAN, Raging Bull, 161 Lothian Road, www.theragingbulledinburgh.co.uk

Cherry Manhattan at Raging Bull

This bar has gone sophisticated with this scarlet drink, which isn’t quite as sweet as some of the other festive cocktails. It’s a mix of the traditional Manhattan ingredient of bourbon, as well as maraschino liqueur, sweet vermouth, cherry bitter and a single maraschino cherry. NB It’s served in a Nick and Nora glass, which is named after the couple in the Dashiell Hammett book, The Thin Man.

FESTIVE OLD FASHIONED, Hey Palu, 49 Bread Street, www.heypalu.com

Inspired by Fellini’s La Dolce Vita, this modern Italian bar will make you something festive to suit a sophisticate. Their Christmas take on a classic old-fashioned features Buffalo Trace Bourbon, Amaro Averna, tonka bean syrup and a dash of orange bitter, garnished with orange zest and a star anise. It’s available throughout December in the bar, and as one of their ready-to-drink Hey Palu at Home cocktails. No dancing in the Ross Fountain after one of these.

The Alchemist's White Forest Gateau

Try this blend, which includes Johnnie Walker Red Label and Amer Picon, or their Orange & Caraway with Chase Potato Vodka, Godello and a few other secret ingredients. These are served at the rooftop bar, though if you visit the Explorers’ Bothy, they’re offering the Smoky Giggle Juice, with Lagavulin 16, Aelder Wild Elderberry Elixir, Guinness Reduction, Amaro and Lagavulin Ice Cream.

GRASSHOPPER, Lady Libertine, 25 West Register Street, Edinburgh, www.ladylibertine.co.uk

The mixologists at Lady Libertine have updated their cocktail menu with seasonal flavours, including their take on a classic Grasshopper. It contains Remy VSOP, menthe liquer, cacao, house bitters and vanilla cream, for a taste that, they say, is reminiscent of After Eights or Mint Aero.

ABERFELDY HOT TODDY, Forth Floor Bar, Harvey Nichols, 30-34 St Andrew Square, www.harveynichols.com)

Lady Libertine

As well as hot buttered rum and mulled wine, this bar is offering this cocktail, which contains Aberfeldy 12-year-old-Single Malt, lemon, honey syrup, cloves and cocktails. If you buy a bottle of this whisky, you’ll be entered into a competition to win a trip for two to the distillery, and, even if you don’t win, you’ll get a voucher to try a hot toddy for £5, usually £9.

