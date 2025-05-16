The best Father’s Day dining spots in Edinburgh that will impress any dad

With Father’s Day fast approaching on 15 June, if you're still looking for the perfect way to treat dad, we’ve got you covered. This year, skip the socks and give your dad an experience he’ll cherish. Whether he’s all about a laid-back meal or loves indulging in exquisite dining, this handpicked selection of standout restaurants offers something for every type of dad, straight from Edinburgh's diverse restaurant scene.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

For the seafood fanatic

Dulse, Leith

Make Father’s Day unforgettable at Dulse in Leith. Following the success of its West End counterpart, renowned for its fresh Scottish seafood, Dulse Leith brings the same commitment to quality and seasonality, making it the perfect spot to treat Dad. With its relaxed and community-focused atmosphere, it’s the ideal place for enjoying exceptional seafood and drinks, perfect for the dad who loves both.

Haar at Home

How to book: Dulse

For the dad who appreciates fine wine and Italian flavours

Explore the best of Italian cuisine with Dad at Divino Enoteca, in the heart of Edinburgh’s Old Town. Known for its authentic Italian dishes, its charming stone patio, complete with colourful cushioned benches and retractable roof, Divino is perfect for dining with views of the historic city above. Enjoy refined Italian dishes paired with a glass from one of Scotland’s most extensive wine lists or bring the wine-loving Dad along to try something new with their unique self-serve Enomatic wine machine.

Divino, Edinburgh

How to book: Divino

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For the gourmet dad who’s off duty

Haar at Home

Avoid the hustle of busy restaurants this Father’s Day and surprise your dad with an unforgettable at-home dining experience from Haar at Home. Curated by MasterChef: The Professionals finalist and Michelin Guide restaurateur Chef Dean Banks, the Luxury Lobster & Crab Box will leave him speechless.

Dulse, Leith

This indulgent two-course tasting features the freshest ingredients, sustainably sourced by local fisherman just steps from the acclaimed Haar Restaurant in St Andrews.

Course one: Dressed Crab with Spicy Mango Slaw & Asian Dressing

Course two: Native Dressed Lobster, Seaweed Potatoes & Mirin Butter Sauce

Upgrade options include the choice to add drink pairings from £35.

RRP: £109.95 (serves two)

How to buy: Haar at Home