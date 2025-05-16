The best Father’s Day dining spots in Edinburgh that will impress any dad
For the seafood fanatic
Dulse, Leith
Make Father’s Day unforgettable at Dulse in Leith. Following the success of its West End counterpart, renowned for its fresh Scottish seafood, Dulse Leith brings the same commitment to quality and seasonality, making it the perfect spot to treat Dad. With its relaxed and community-focused atmosphere, it’s the ideal place for enjoying exceptional seafood and drinks, perfect for the dad who loves both.
How to book: Dulse
For the dad who appreciates fine wine and Italian flavours
Divino, Edinburgh
Explore the best of Italian cuisine with Dad at Divino Enoteca, in the heart of Edinburgh’s Old Town. Known for its authentic Italian dishes, its charming stone patio, complete with colourful cushioned benches and retractable roof, Divino is perfect for dining with views of the historic city above. Enjoy refined Italian dishes paired with a glass from one of Scotland’s most extensive wine lists or bring the wine-loving Dad along to try something new with their unique self-serve Enomatic wine machine.
How to book: Divino
For the gourmet dad who’s off duty
Haar at Home
Avoid the hustle of busy restaurants this Father’s Day and surprise your dad with an unforgettable at-home dining experience from Haar at Home. Curated by MasterChef: The Professionals finalist and Michelin Guide restaurateur Chef Dean Banks, the Luxury Lobster & Crab Box will leave him speechless.
This indulgent two-course tasting features the freshest ingredients, sustainably sourced by local fisherman just steps from the acclaimed Haar Restaurant in St Andrews.
- Course one: Dressed Crab with Spicy Mango Slaw & Asian Dressing
- Course two: Native Dressed Lobster, Seaweed Potatoes & Mirin Butter Sauce
Upgrade options include the choice to add drink pairings from £35.
RRP: £109.95 (serves two)
How to buy: Haar at Home