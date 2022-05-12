The Cocktail Mafia opens summer pop-up bar at Edinburgh's Harvey Nichols

The Cocktail Mafia, with its neon sign featuring a horse’s head, opened on Edinburgh’s Charlotte Lane back in December 2021.

Now the west end bar is bringing its theatrical cocktails to Harvey Nichols, with a new pop-up launching in June.

Marc Henry, Forth Floor hospitality manager at the Edinburgh department store says; "We are thrilled to welcome The Cocktail Mafia to the Forth Floor as we toast the start of summer in Edinburgh. Now food lovers and cocktail connoisseurs have yet another reason to visit. With an incredible team of inventive and creative mixologists, we have no doubt the bar will prove popular with our customers."

Pinky & the Brain cocktail, The Cocktail Mafia Pic:Ladislav Piljar

Their summer destination will seat 30 covers and is between the brasserie and wine shop, in the spot formerly occupied by the Chocolate Lounge and the Hendrick’s pop-up.

Nick Madigan, managing director of Pinnacle Hospitality, who own The Cocktail Mafia, as well as The Raging Bull on Lothian Road, says, “We are so excited to launch our summer pop-up at Harvey Nichols. The team has been working hard on the menu to bring shoppers and visitors a piece of The Cocktail Mafia to the other side of town.”

To suit their new location, they’ve designed a summer menu that features the existing bar’s best-sellers like Pinky & the Brain, which they describe as “fresh, vibrant, floral” and is made with Darnley’s Gin, St Germain, lime, raspberries, cucumber and aquafaba. In a similarly seasonal theme, there’s Mangoes for a Tropical Vacation, with a mixture of Deadman’s Fingers Rum, Bacardi Carta Negra, Adriatico Orgeat, lime sherbet, mango, orange and tiki bitters.

However, they’ve also designed a couple of exclusives for Harvey Nichols. These are the Peach and Pomelo Spritz, which is a zesty twist on a classic spritz, and Watermelon Tommy, with El Sueno Watermelon Tequila, lime, watermelon and agave.

Miami inspiration for new bar

While the existing bar’s Miami-themed interior was designed by Ja!Coco!, who is also responsible for Porty Slice and Superico Bar & Lounge, among other food and drink destinations in the capital, the ‘sophisticated’ look of this temporary space was created by local designer Golnar Mattot.

From next month, they’ll be open Thursday to Sunday, 12pm to 6pm.

