Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

The Pavilion Café has for several years been a community focused venture but due to the coronavirus pandemic, like many businesses over the country they closed and in March were requested to close for an extended time by Edinburgh Leisure as staff until now.

READ MORE: Bid to save under-threat meadows cafe could see it turn into a community hub

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Meadows Pavilion Cafe is a popular spot for all oages

Amanda Scott took over the Pavilion café 12 years ago and said “I am super excited and looking forward to getting back to work as it gives us the opportunity to start engaging with our customers again.”

Amanda like many other families in Edinburgh used to take her children there to enjoy the outdoors and to meet other families.

The newly re-launched Pavilion café will come with a new healthy, inexpensive children’s menu with free events, a big focus on community and focused on families and younger children.

The Edinburgh Pavilion Café will re-open its doors on the July 1st at 10am.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.