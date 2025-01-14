Fish and chips: The 50 winners across the UK at the Fry Awards 2025
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
- The top 50 fish and chip shops and restaurants in the UK have been named
- The Fry Awards scored each venue - with each awarded place scoring at least 96%
- The awards celebrate the excellence and achievement of the fish and chip industry
The top places for fish and chips across the UK have been named, as part of the Fry Awards 2025.
Fry Magazine has announced the top 50 fish and and chip takeaways and the top 10 fish and chip restaurants for 2025, celebrating the excellence and the achievements of the fish and chip industry.
To decide the winners of the Fry Awards, mystery diners visited a range of takeaways and restaurants and assessed each place on food quality, cleanliness, staff expertise, value for money, ease of ordering and social media presence.
Each place was scored out of 100%, with many receiving a full 100%, and others receiving at least 96% or above.
Organiser Reece Head, said: “Congratulations to this year’s award winners! Another year has passed and, once again, these shops have shown resilience, adapting to today’s challenges with remarkable dedication. At a time when inflationary pressures are being felt, these businesses continue to stay positive and prioritise their customers, maintain exceptional standards, and find innovative ways to keep fish and chips affordable.
“Starting the year as award winners is a fantastic way for fish and chip shops to kick off 2025, setting the tone for a successful year ahead.
“Whether served in a restaurant, a takeaway, or from a mobile unit, the Fry Awards prove that quality fish and chips can be enjoyed anywhere.”
Here is every winner of the Fry Awards 2025:
50 Best Takeaways
Ainsworth’s Fish & Chips, Caernarfon
Angel Lane Chippie, Penrith, Cumbria
Angell’s Fisheries, Newark, Nottinghamshire
Batterfly Fish & Chips, Surbiton, Surrey
Bredon Village Fish and Chip Shop, Bredon, Worcestershire
Callaway’s Fish & Chips, Dorchester, Dorset
Churchill’s Fish & Chips Langney, Eastbourne, East Sussex
Farnham’s at Fontygary, Rhoose, Vale Of Glamorgan
Fiddlers Elbow, Leintwardine, Herefordshire
Fintans Fish & Chip Co. Llanishen, Cardiff
Fishnchickn, Hutton, Brentwood, Essex
French’s Fish Shop, Wells next the Sea, Norfolk
Garioch Fish Bar, Inverurie, Aberdeenshire
Greg & Lou’s, Redruth, Cornwall
Henley’s of Wivenhoe, Colchester, Essex
Hiks, Brynhyfryd, Swansea
Hirds Family Fisheries, Halifax, West Yorkshire
Howe & Co 55, Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire
Joe’s Traditional Fish and Chips, Strabane , County Tyrone
Kellaway’s Fish and Chips, Truro, Cornwall
Kirbys of Horsforth, Horsforth , Leeds
Kirbys of Meanwood, Meanwood, Leeds
Lighthouse Fisheries Of Flamborough, Flamborough, East Yorkshire
Malt and Anchor, Cirencester, Gloucestershire
Moore’s Fish & Chips, Castle Douglas, Dumfries & Galloway
Oysters Fish & Chips, Lightwater, Surrey
Oysters Fish & Chips, Marlow Bottom, Buckinghamshire
Pennington Plaice, Leigh, Greater Manchester
Pier Point, Torquay, Devon
Pisces, Fleetwood, Lancashire
Portside Fish & Chips, South Elmsall, Leeds
Portside Fish & Chips, Kirkstall Road, Leeds
Quintiliani’s Fast Food, Hamilton, Larkhall, South Lanarkshire
Redcloak Fish Bar , Stonehaven, Aberdeenshire
Sea Blue Fisheries, Clowne, Derbyshire
Sea Salt + Sole, Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire
Seafront Chippy, Hornsea, East Yorkshire
Shappy Wheels, Shap, Cumbria
Shaws Fish And Chips, Dodworth, Barnsley, South Yorkshire
Squires, Braunton, Devon
Sykes Fish and Chips, Manchester
The Anchor, Bexley, South East London
The Bearded Sailor, Pudsey, Leeds, West Yorkshire
The Cafe Royal, Annan, Dumfries and Galloway
The Chippie Van, Penrith, Cumbria
The Codfather, Wakefield, West Yorkshire
The Fish at Goose Green, Wigan, Greater Manchester
The Fish Bank, Sherburn in Elmet, North Yorkshire
The Friary, Carrickfergus, Co Antrim
The Hook of Clacton, Clacton on Sea, Essex
The Oyster Shell, Bath, Somerset
The Village Fish & Chips, Petts Wood, Orpington, Kent
Town Street Fryer, Marple Bridge, Stockport, Cheshire
Two Gates Fisheries, Shafton, Barnsley, South Yorkshire
10 Best Restaurants
Catch, Giffnock, Glasgow
Eric’s Fish & Chips, Hunstanton, Norfolk
Fish City, Belfast
Harbour Lights, Falmouth, Cornwall
Pier Point Bar & Restaurant, Torquay, Devon
Squires Fish Restaurant, Braunton, Devon
The Elite, Tritton Road, Lincoln, Lincolnshire
The Magpie Cafe, Whitby, North Yorkshire
The Scallop Shell, Bath, Somerset
Toff’s of Muswell Hill, Muswell Hill, London
Is your local chippy featured? Let us know in the comment section below 👇
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.