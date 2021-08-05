The Wonder Spot in Stockbridge picture: Google maps

The Wonder Spot in Raeburn Place, Edinburgh, opened three months before the first lockdown was enforced in March last year.

Owners of the vegetarian cafe posted a message on social media announcing the business’s closure adding that their “timing was terrible”.

Several factors, including ongoing building works outside the cafe and the financial strain of lockdown, have resulted in the owners deciding to shut up shop for good.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A statement from the owners read: “Dear customers. It has been our pleasure to serve you over the past eighteen months, but our timing was terrible. We opened three months before the first Covid lockdown.

"We've since weathered various setbacks including road closures, eight foot barriers being installed directly outside our windows, gasworks drilling endlessly for months on end, Covid restrictions, and, most recently, a flood.

"We have done our absolute hand-on-heart best, but it is with great sadness that we have to say goodbye, and thank you for your custom, friendship and support."

Several customers have sent messages to the owners and staff saying how sad they are to hear about the news.

One customer said: “So sorry that you are leaving You were always so wonderfully kind to us when me and my friends came in with our babies and had your delicious toasties. Thank you for everything.”

Another loyal customer added: “Really sorry to read this. You served the best coffee in Stockbridge. We will miss you.”

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.