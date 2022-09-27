These are the 10 best restaurants and places to eat in Edinburgh according to Tripadvisor

Here are the 10 best restaurants and places to eat in Edinburgh according to the website Tripadvisor.
Which is your favourite – comment below!
1. Quinn's Cafe
This small cafe on West Port has topped the list. Great location, friendly staff and insanely good food, it's not hard to see why.
Photo: Google
2. French Creperie Le Petit Cafe
Second on the list is French Creperie Le Petit Cafe on Morrison Street. Looking for a sweet treat - this is the place to be!
Photo: Google
3. Makars Gournet Mash Bar
Makars Gourmet Mash Bar, situated at the Mound, on Bank Street, has been named as the country’s No.1 ‘Everyday Eats’ restaurant - and has reached an impressive number 3 on this list.
Photo: Google
4. New Chapter
Coming in at number 4 is New Chapter on Eyre Place for a swish night out in the new town.
Photo: Google