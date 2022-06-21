The Travellers’ Choice award was established in 2002, and is the highest honour TripAdvisor can bestow on a business, attraction, experience, city or country.

Based on millions of reviews and opinions from travellers, this annual awards recognises the very best tourism establishments in terms of service, quality, customer satisfaction and more, across a range of categories.

From the best travel experience and amusement parks, to the finest beaches and trendiest city breaks, it’s a guide to everything that should top travellers’ wishlists in the year to come.

Of course, wherever you go you are going to need somewhere to eat – so the highest rated restaurants in Britain will be of interest to many.

Here are the restuarants that made the top 10 at the awards and what reviewers had to say about them, including one in Scotland’s Capital.

Read more:

Why Athens beats Berlin and Barcelona as Europe’s hippest city break – Scotland on Sunday Travel - Scotland on Sunday Travel

1. Ambleside: The Old Stamp House Restaurant “All the staff want you to enjoy every moment of every course. Knowledge and love of food and where and how it is sourced. And you will enjoy every mouthful.” Photo: Tripadvisor Photo Sales

2. Edinburgh: The Kitchin "Everything about the meal was excellent. They kindly adjusted the tasting menu for my wife to not include seafood. The chef came over and it was a pleasure to meet him, and he even came back to serve our starters." Photo: Tripadvisor Photo Sales

3. Cartmel: L'Enclume "An incredible introduction to fine dining, and what a place to start!" Photo: Tripadvisor Photo Sales

4. Birmingham: Adam's “As each dish was served, it became harder and harder to select our favourite. I'd gladly have each one again tonight.” Photo: Tripadvisor Photo Sales