Edinburgh has a delicious number of plant based restaurants and eateries, serving up cracking vegan and vegetarian food.

But – whether you’re a vegan who’s going out with a bunch of omnivores, or a meat-lover who’s taking a vegan friend for dinner – it’s good to know the places which serve incredible dishes for all diets.

These are the restaurants in Edinburgh which have been praised for serving a wide variety of tasty vegan options – not just one token dish which turns out to be a sad pile of vegetables.

Without further ado, here are the best vegan friendly restaurants in Edinburgh, according to TripAdvisor reviews.

1. The Pakora Bar The Pakora Bar in Hanover Street is renowned in Edinburgh for its delicious fusion of Punjabi and Scottish cuisine. And it has a mouthwatering number of vegan dishes to try. Vegan haggis pakoras - need we say more?

2. Pataka Pataka in Causewayside is another celebrated Indian restaurant which serves up "amazing vegan options," according to reviewers. There is a whole vegetarian menu which has a number of plant based dishes to choose from.

3. Dine Murrayfield Dine Murrayfield has been given a thumbs up for its vegan options. This fine dining restaurant in Murrayfield Place has menus designed by a Michelin-starred chef "celebrating the very best of nature's harvest".

4. The Painted Rooster The Painted Rooster in Melville Place has been praised for its "excellent vegan breakfast" which includes vegan sausage, bacon, haggis, potato scone, hash browns, and much more.