Think pink! Great savings from the M&S Rosé Festival

With popular bottles starting from just £6, wine lovers can find great deals during our M&S Rosé Festival in store and online until 8th August – so what better time to make room in the door of the fridge!

As temperatures continue to soar across the country, we’re now selling 25 bottles of rosé every minute! Sales are already up 40% on the previous week, with no sign of slowing down as the nation cools off with a cold glass.

Browse our range of award-winning rosés, from crisp, dry options to vibrant, fruity numbers, on the M&S website or in store.

Conte Priuli Pinot Grigio Venezia Blush – was £8, now just £6

A delightfully crisp rosé from northeast Italy with citrus, strawberry and floral notes. A great match for summery seafood dishes.

Fior d’Italia Bardolino Chiaretto – was £9, now just £7

The flavours of nectarine and raspberry in this north Italian rosé are balanced with lovely minerality from the grapes’ hillside soil. An ideal partner for antipasti.

Quintessence Méditerranée – was £9.50, now just £7.50

A fresh and fruity rosé from the south of France, with enticing aromas of strawberries, citrus and peach. Perfect for picnics and Mediterranean seafood dishes.

Myrtia Moschofillero Assyritiko Rose -was £10, now just £8

This fruity, aromatic rosé from the Peloponnese region of Greece has vibrant flavours of lychee, citrus and rose petals. Delicious chilled on its own, or served with charcuterie and cheese.

Lark Song by Balfour – was £15, now just £12

A fresh, pale, dry rose with elegant flavours of English countryside fruits and zesty citrus notes. Made exclusively for M&S by Balfour, it’s a great match for summer salads, seafood and cheese.

Château Léoube Organic Provence Rosé – was £16, now just £14

The proximity of Château Léoube’s vineyards to the sea gives this rosé a lovely minerality, as well as herbal notes. An ideal pairing for grilled vegetables or spicier dishes.

The M&S Myrtia Moschofilero is a rare gem to accompany any summer meal.

The M&S Lark Song English rosé is a delicate but sweet wine that is sure to raise smiles on all.