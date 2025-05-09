4 . Koshi, Penicuick

Koshi in Penicuick has a 4.9* rating from 56 reviews. A Tripadvisor reviewer said: “Great food, really really tasty. Wide, varied menu and lovely staff. Staff were really flexible with us as our timing changed at the last minute, as did the number of our party, but nothing was too much trouble for them.” | Tripadvisor