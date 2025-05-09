Indian food is one of the UK’s favourite global cuisines, with many amazing restaurants and teams across Midlothian.
Whether you’re a resident or visiting the area for the first time, we’ve got a guide to the best Indian restaurants and takeaways that Midlothian has to offer.
Here are the 10 Indian restaurants and takeaways that are the most popular with customers - and what reviewers had to say about their experience.
1. The Radhuni, Loanhead
The Radhuni in Loanhead has a 4.6* rating from 905 reviews. A Tripadvisor reviewer said: Food is stunning. Service incredible. The best Indian restaurant I’ve ever been too. Nothing is any problem and they look after you so well. Highly recommend.” | Tripadvisor
2. Itihaas, Dalkeith
Itihaas in Dalkeith has a 4.6* rating from 943 reviews. A Tripadvisor reviewer said: “Just amazing. The staff were so friendly. The food was so yummy and if you don't visit this place when you are in the area, I'm so sorry for you. It’s a true gem. Just do it.” | Tripadvisor
3. Bombay Lounge, Dalkeith
Bombay Lounge in Dalkeith has a 4.3* rating from 823 reviews. A Tripadvisor reviewer said: “By far the best Indian restaurant around food and drinks are amazing and the staff are so friendly. Even if you haven’t booked, they always make sure you get a table.” | Tripadvisor
4. Koshi, Penicuick
Koshi in Penicuick has a 4.9* rating from 56 reviews. A Tripadvisor reviewer said: “Great food, really really tasty. Wide, varied menu and lovely staff. Staff were really flexible with us as our timing changed at the last minute, as did the number of our party, but nothing was too much trouble for them.” | Tripadvisor