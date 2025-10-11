OpenTable has revealed its Diners’ Choice Awards for October, with 15 eateries in the Scottish capital having been named the best in the city.

The Diners’ Choice Lists are compiled and updated each month using customer reviews and aim to highlight the best local restaurants across five categories: Best Overall, Best Food, Best Service, Best Ambience and Best Value.

The Voyage of Buck has continued its reign at the top spot in Edinburgh this month, having named the Diners’ Top Pick for October.

Take a look through our gallery to see all the restaurants which have been recognised by OpenTable this month.