Plans have been submitted to transform two Edinburgh city centre shops into one new pub.

Stephen Johnstone of ‘Robert Graham 1874 Whisky & Cigars’ has submitted plans to the council to create a new pub by combining his shop at 194 Rose Street with the now vacant unit next door at 196 Rose Street, which was formerly occupied by ‘Mail Boxes Etc’.

He is seeking permission from the council’s planning department for a change of use application and alterations at the two units to facilitate a new pub. The proposal looks to combine the current whisky & cigar business with a public house whisky tasting experience and bar area with food offerings.

The Robert Graham whisky and cigars shop at Rose Street and the empty unit next door would become one new pub under the plans. | Google Maps

In the current Robert Graham shop, alterations are proposed to form an open plan sales area with new shelving to all walls. The cigar humidor is proposed to be in the same location with full height glazed screens.

Stephen Johnston, Owner and MD of Robert Graham 1874, said: “Our new retail concept is set to transform traditional retail into a premium destination experience by extending our existing premises to cater for both locals and tourists alike.

“We’re excited to bring a new chapter to our heritage on Rose Street. Our planning application reflects our vision for creating an exclusive environment where whisky and cigar enthusiasts can immerse themselves in a truly unique experience. This is more than just a store - it’s a destination where quality, tradition, and innovation meet.”

The vacant shop next door would be transformed into an open plan bar area with three openings connecting the premises together. The front and middle openings would be locked when the Whisky and Cigar store is closed. The rear opening will be installed with an internal window so customers can see into the cigar humidor.

The proposed new Rose Street pub, pictured with cover awning on and off. | Jigsaw PR

Speaking about the proposed frontage of the new pub, the applicant said in the planning documents: “To maintain the rhythm of the street the proposal looks to maintain the appearance of two shop fronts preserving the existing course rubble stonework between the two units.

“The existing shop fronts sit at slightly different levels. The proposal looks to adjust the signage to match and align throughout. A dark, muted colour palette has been chosen to blend in with the Rose Street demographic. Robert Graham’s current branding and text is well suited for its position on Rose Street, not detracting from the street characteristics.”

The applicant added: “In conclusion, the proposed alterations to the two premises are suitable and responsible adjustments. The proposed changes protect the building’s special interest while enabling the premises to be a combined commercial business appropriate for Rose Street.

“The proposed alterations do not prevent the units being separated again in the future with the works being proposed are of a sensitive nature and informed manner.”

The planning documents also show that the new pub would be able to accommodate around 30 customers inside and another 24 people with external seating in front of the two former shops.

The City of Edinburgh Council’s planning department will now decide on the plans, which were submitted on February 26 and have so far received no comments online.