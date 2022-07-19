Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Delivery service Gopuff are offering free pint-sized Haagan Dazs.

With Britain set to face the hottest day on record, instant delivery company Gopuff are giving away free ice-cream – with a full-sized pint of Haagen Dazs being offered to customers over the next week.

The current heatwave has seen temperatures across the nation soaring, with the Scottish Government even going as far as to advise residents to stay indoors amongst dangerous levels of heat – thankfully, you can enjoy some time in the shade with a free full-sized pint of Haagen Dazs with Gopuff orders of over £20 or more.

The popular frozen treat has been a favourite with ice-cream lovers for well over half a century, with the brand beginning one of the most popular ice-cream brands in the world since it was established in the 1960s, with its first store opening in New York City.

Available throughout the UK until 26th July, popular flavours such as Salted Caramel, Cookies & Cream and Strawberry Cheesecake will be included in the promotion for a sweet cooling treat! All customers need to do is use the code FREEHAAGEN when purchasing their order on the site.

