Upmo Cafés announce exclusive partnership with Fisher & Donaldson Bakery

Upmo Eat Cafés are proud to announce an exciting new partnership with the renowned Fisher & Donaldson bakery of St Andrews. This exclusive collaboration will bring a curated selection of the bakery’s beloved sweet treats to all Upmo café locations in Edinburgh — including their world-famous Fudge Doughnut.

For over a century, Fisher & Donaldson has been delighting generations with handcrafted, traditional Scottish baking. Now, Upmo Eat customers will be able to enjoy a taste of that heritage, with fresh deliveries of signature items baked daily.

Upmo Eat is a network of community cafés where students gain hospitality and catering experience through Upmo, the Edinburgh and Lothians-based charity supporting adults with learning disabilities and autism.

“We’re thrilled to be working with Fisher & Donaldson who share our commitment to quality and community,” Mark Smith, CEO at Upmo.

Fudge doughnut and iced latte

“At Upmo we’ve worked for 20 years to provide opportunity and support for our students and we’re thrilled with the opportunity to enjoy and share a true Scottish institution, the worlds best fudge doughnut.”

The Fisher & Donaldson shop in St Andrews sells over 10,000 fudge doughnuts each month and Upmo Eat will be the first exclusive seller in Edinburgh.

The partnership reflects Upmo’s ongoing mission to offer meaningful opportunities and great experiences, all while supporting local producers. Profits from Upmo cafés directly support Upmo’s work with adults with learning disabilities and autism.

Fudge doughnuts and other Fisher & Donaldson favourites are available now, exclusively at Upmo Eat, Drumbrae Edinburgh Leisure Centre, with Upmo’s other cafés to be selling the doughnuts very soon.