Virgin Hotels Edinburgh partners with Italian chef to bring a taste of Italy to Commons Club

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Executive Chef Stefano Battani of world renowned restaurant, Cucine Nervi, has created a bespoke Italian menu exclusive for those dining at Commons Club’s Chef’s Table in June.

The partnership forms part of Commons Club’s Chef’s Table experience, where guests can try the finest cuisine from around the world with a new chef collaboration each month.

Exclusively for June, the hotel’s flagship restaurant Commons Club, led by Chef de Cuisine, Emma Hanley, has partnered with Stefano Battani, Executive Chef of critically acclaimed Cucine Nervi, to introduce a bespoke menu using the finest Scottish seasonal produce.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The menu has been specially curated with dishes inspired by the Piedmont region in northwest Italy, where Cucine Nervi is based. To start, guests can enjoy mouthwatering Amuse-Buche’s of Gnocco Fritto and Tuna Crudo, before having the chance to try one of Piedmont’s most well-known dishes, Vitello Tonnato with an Asian twist. Stefano’s variation, exclusively for Virgin Hotels Edinburgh’s Chef’s Table, is named Veil Tataki and involves the veal being marinated in Asian flavours for several hours before being served with roasted Piedmont hazelnuts and tuna mayonnaise to create the ultimate umami explosion.

Stefanos Battaini.

For pasta fans, Stefano has incorporated one of his signature dishes into the menu: Ravioli with Chicken Farci, coated in sweet paprika, coconut cream and served with a warm wild garlic sabayon. Also on the menu is Roasted Cod, covered in ‘cacio e pepe’ cream and served with broad beans and basil salad with confit lemon skins to give a sweet and sour flavour on finish. For dessert, Stefano has created his own take on the iconic Tiramisu with a 70% Dark Chocolate Mousse served with coffee caramel and mascarpone ice-cream. To finish, guests can enjoy refreshing Amalfi Lemon Ice Cream Cones.

Emma Hanley and Stefano Battani will launch the new menu by co-hosting an intimate three-hour dining experience on 1st June for guests at Commons Club restaurant. The Chef’s Table will then be expertly led by Emma for the remainder of the month.

Emma Hanley, Chef de Cuisine at Commons Club, said: “I first worked with Stefano several years ago in Melbourne and I am thrilled to be joining forces again to introduce our Italian menu for June.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We place huge importance on using seasonal produce at Commons Club restaurant and this menu is no exception. From foraged wild garlic to sun ripened tomatoes, guests will be taken on a culinary journey straight to Northern Italy using the finest local ingredients.

Commons Club Kitchen.

“Stefano and I share a passion for innovative, global cuisine and this shines through in the menu. I look forward to welcoming guests from the 1st June to enjoy one of the city’s most unique dining experiences”.

Based in Gattinara, Piedmont, Italy, Michelin Guide Cucine Nervi, is a contemporary restaurant with a completely open kitchen and has been led by Stefano Battani since 2021. Stefano will soon be taking up a new position as Head Chef at fine dining Italian restaurant, Roberto’s Ristorante, in Dubai.

Stefano Battani, Executive Chef at Cucine Nervi, said: “Emma and I collaborated at Cucine Nervi in Italy last year and I eagerly accepted the opportunity to partner with Emma again, but this time in her kitchen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We both bring a fresh perspective to the table and this menu proves to be a fusion of traditional Italian dishes with a contemporary twist. The combination of seasonal Scottish produce and authentic Italian techniques reflects the best of both worlds and I am excited to introduce some new Italian flavours to Edinburgh and meet guests on June 1”.

Commons Club entrance.

The ‘Chef’s Table Goes to Italy’ experience will begin on Saturday, June 1 and run throughout the month from Thursday to Saturday weekly from 7pm.

With chef partners still to be announced, takeover highlights for the remainder of 2024 also include:

July & August: The Chef’s Table goes to Scotland

The Chef’s Table goes to Scotland September: The Chef’s Table goes to France

The Chef’s Table goes to France October: The Chef’s Table goes to the Middle East

The Chef’s Table goes to the Middle East November & December: The Chef’s Table goes to Great Britain

You can find out more information about Commons Club and The Chef’s Table experience here: https://virginhotels.com/edinburgh/eat-drink/commons-club/