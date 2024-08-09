Watch as we visit the new Civerinos' Edinburgh restaurant in Stockbridge and try the famous New Haven pizza
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Civerinos’ recently opened at 48 Raeburn Place, and claims to be the first restaurant in Scotland to offer the ‘stripped-back’ dish which is similar to a Neapolitan pizza with its thinner, crispier base, which originated in the 1920s in the famous Pepe’s restaurant in Connecticut, America.
Watch the above video to see inside the Stockbridge restaurant and takeaway, which has a sleek red and white design with traditional, checked table cloths that take customers back in time, as well as posters, plaques and old-fashioned signage on the walls.
Set against both wooden panelling and sleek, white tiles, the tasteful decor extends to an outdoor seating area under a matching red and white awning.
And see what I thought of the world-famous large square New Haven pizza when I visited Civerinos’ latest venture, with the Edinburgh business running several venues across Scotland’s capital as well as one in Glasgow’s Finnieston area.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.