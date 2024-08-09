This video More videos

I visited Edinburgh pizza chain Civerinos’ new Sopranos-style restaurant in Stockbridge this week and tried the world-famous New Haven pizza.

Keep up with the latest new videos with the Shots! Newsletter. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Civerinos’ recently opened at 48 Raeburn Place, and claims to be the first restaurant in Scotland to offer the ‘stripped-back’ dish which is similar to a Neapolitan pizza with its thinner, crispier base, which originated in the 1920s in the famous Pepe’s restaurant in Connecticut, America.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Watch the above video to see inside the Stockbridge restaurant and takeaway, which has a sleek red and white design with traditional, checked table cloths that take customers back in time, as well as posters, plaques and old-fashioned signage on the walls.

Inside the new Civerinos' restaurant in Stockbridge, Edinburgh. | Kevin Quinn

Set against both wooden panelling and sleek, white tiles, the tasteful decor extends to an outdoor seating area under a matching red and white awning.