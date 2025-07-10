A new food and drink spot has opened its doors in the West End of Edinburgh. The West End Gardens is the new venture from the team behind the popular Don’t Tell Mama coffee shop.

The outdoor venue combines a coffee shop, stone-baked pizzeria, and licensed bar — all set in the tranquil and historic grounds of St Mary’s Cathedral.

Don't Tell Mama's owner Themis Simaioforidis said: “We’re thrilled to bring something special to one of Edinburgh’s most beautiful hidden corners. The West End Garden is about celebrating community, quality coffee, cocktails and Pizza, and the incredible setting within the lush, landscaped grounds of St Mary’s Episcopal Cathedral".

The 40 seat spot is close by to both Princes Street and Haymarket and will run until mid-September 2025. It operates a fully licensed bar serving local beers, wines, and refreshing cocktails, along with a rotating Pizzeria menu and seasonal treats, hot drinks, ice creams and weekend specials.

The West End Garden are family friendly and guests are more than welcome to bring their four-legged friends along too.

The West End Garden by Don't Tell Mama is open daily from 12pm - 8pm at Palmerston Place, Edinburgh, EH12 5AW.