World Vegan Day: Here are the 9 best vegan and vegetarian restaurants and cafes in Edinburgh
It’s World Vegan Day, and to celebrate, we’re recommending the nine best vegan and veggie spots in Edinburgh.
By Anna Bryan
4 minutes ago
Whether you’re looking for somewhere fancy for date night, a cheap and cheerful fast-food meal, or a coffee and a cake, there are plenty of places in the Capital that will serve up your ideal plant-based meal.
If you’re already a vegan or want to sample a meat and dairy-free meal, here is a list of the best vegan and vegetarian restaurants and cafes to visit in Edinburgh.
