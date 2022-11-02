News you can trust since 1873
November is World Vegan Month, and to celebrate, we’re recommending the nine best vegan and veggie spots in Edinburgh.

By Anna Bryan
36 minutes ago

Whether you’re looking for somewhere fancy for date night, a cheap and cheerful fast-food meal, or a coffee and a cake, there are plenty of places in the Capital that will serve up your ideal plant-based meal.

If you’re already a vegan or want to sample a meat and dairy-free meal, here is a list of the best vegan and vegetarian restaurants and cafes to visit in Edinburgh.

1. Holy Cow

Situated on Elder Street, Holy Cow is a cosy vegan restaurant and shop that serves amazing homemade burgers, as well as "Holy" sandwiches, salads, and soup.

Photo: Holy Cow

2. Hendersons

This vegetarian and vegan spot in Bruntsfield serves up healthy and tasty nibbles, starters, mains and sides, all created with locally whole food and organic ingredients.

Photo: Contributed

3. Kalpna

Kalpna in St Patrick Square, which is one of the Capital's most well-established Indian restaurants, specialises entirely in vegetarian and vegan dishes.

Photo: Kalpna

4. Sora Lella

This Italian restaurant on Brougham Street has a completely vegan menu, offering pasta and pizzas.

Photo: Sora Lella

