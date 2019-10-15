Google reviews vote Edinburgh and Midlothian curry restaurants best in Scotland
Four of the ten best curry restaurants in Scotland are in the Edinburgh, according to Google reviewers.
The Radhuni in Loanhead, Ithihaas in Dalkeith, Pataka in Causewayside and Navadhanya in Grindlay Street all took top spots on the list.
Mother India in Infirmary Street was placed 15th.
In April the 120 cover Loanhead restaurant was voted Best Restaurant in Edinburgh in the Scottish Curry Awards and last September it was named Scotland’s best South Asian restaurant at a gala event in London.
Matin Khan, who runs Itihaas on Eskbank Road, won the Scottish Curry Chef of the Year award in 2014.
His son Habibur, Managing Partner of Radhuni, commented: “The customers of Radhuni and Itihaas are the best judges of the quality of our food and service.
“We are proud that diners who reviewed us on such an eminent Internet portal as Google have praised both restaurants so highly.”
For the latest reviews, recommendations and openings in Edinburgh and everything you need to have a good night - join our new Facebook group here.